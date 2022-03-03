Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Public meetings are wrapping up this week in the Nacogdoches ISD attendance rezoning efforts.

Parents and any concerned parties were able to ask questions directly to district officials. NISD Communications and Community Engagement Director Les Linebarger says most feedback so far has been for further clarification.

“It’s not been input so much as it’s been questions,” said Linebarger. “What’s this going to look like…I mean they want to know where their child will be going to school at next year. So that’s where most of the questions have been, you know, looking at these maps and getting down to a street-by-street basis this week and saying ‘All right your child will be zoned in this particular campus.’”

There are several complexities in the plan involving the shifting of where students will spend their school day. Among them, Mike Moses Middle School will undergo renovations for 60 days over the summer to accommodate its transition to an elementary school. Meanwhile, the McMichael Middle School campus has been extended to accommodate a larger student body. Linebarger says that construction will be completed within the next few weeks.

“I’ve been over there just a couple of weeks ago to look at the new construction and it’s really quite remarkable when you move from the old into the new,” said Linebarger. “They have really matched that well. Probably the easiest way to tell you’re in a new part is that it has that new car smell.”

Linebarger says intra-district transfers are common even during years without this much campus change. There is a period during the spring where parents usually file those requests. He says the rubber will really meet the road on the current rezoning plan this summer when online registration begins.

“We feel confident that we will get the word out there,” said Linebarger. “But yes, there will be some questions when it comes time to register and we’ll deal with those as they occur.”

