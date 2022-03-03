Tool Elementary opens new library after winter storm damaged previous one

TOOL, Texas (KLTV) - Last year Tool Elementary in the Malakoff School district lost its library due to flooding after pipes burst during the winter storms.

They have built back a state-of-the-art library designed in part by their principal.

“We didn’t have a library because it flooded, and it was really sad,” said Lance, a fourth-grader.

“During what we call ‘Snowmageden’ it actually flooded,” said Principal Brandy Sutton. “We had three different points in the school that some pipes burst. Which resulted in a large portion of the school being flooded including the library. We were able to save every book, but all the shelving, the chairs the tables the chairs, everything was completely destroyed.”

The renovations were a bit more detailed. Sutton and the school board came up with a solution.

“We’ve had to reach out to different vendors, and we were so excited to work with K-12 and be able to order the most innovative flexible seating, new age furniture for this library and create an environment and a space that every kid can love,” Sutton said.

“It’s nice to have a library that we can just come and just hang out in,” Lainey said. “It’s nice that we can just sit down in and it’s not just all brown.”

Sutton said another aspect of the new library still to come will be multimedia gear such as iPads and virtual reality headsets.

