Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Tool Elementary opens new library after winter storm damaged previous one

They have built back a state-of-the-art library designed in part by their principal.
By Jeff Chavez
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOOL, Texas (KLTV) - Last year Tool Elementary in the Malakoff School district lost its library due to flooding after pipes burst during the winter storms.

They have built back a state-of-the-art library designed in part by their principal.

“We didn’t have a library because it flooded, and it was really sad,” said Lance, a fourth-grader.

“During what we call ‘Snowmageden’ it actually flooded,” said Principal Brandy Sutton. “We had three different points in the school that some pipes burst. Which resulted in a large portion of the school being flooded including the library. We were able to save every book, but all the shelving, the chairs the tables the chairs, everything was completely destroyed.”

The renovations were a bit more detailed. Sutton and the school board came up with a solution.

“We’ve had to reach out to different vendors, and we were so excited to work with K-12 and be able to order the most innovative flexible seating, new age furniture for this library and create an environment and a space that every kid can love,” Sutton said.

“It’s nice to have a library that we can just come and just hang out in,” Lainey said. “It’s nice that we can just sit down in and it’s not just all brown.”

Sutton said another aspect of the new library still to come will be multimedia gear such as iPads and virtual reality headsets.

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
Yoelvis Herrera, 33
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus

Latest News

Gas Card Skimmer
Gas Card Skimmer Follow Up
Kilgore Stadium
Kilgore ISD board approves schematics for stadium renovations
LeTourneau professor’s Ukraine colleague says ‘we definitely do not feel safe’
LeTourneau professor’s Ukraine colleague says ‘we definitely do not feel safe’
Malakoff Library
Tool Elementary opens new library after winter storm damaged previous one
“For most people, for many people, this is the worst inflation they have ever seen,” UT Tyler...
US inflation highest in 40 years, East Texas economy experts warn no letup in sight