Longview steakhouse reopens after Wednesday fire

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview steakhouse is open after a fire Wednesday.

Firefighters had responded to Saltgrass Steakhouse on Loop 281 for the fire Wednesday evening. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the fire began on the roof of the building, near a decorative chimney. The chimney had neon lights on it which malfunctioned, catching fire.

May said there was no interior damage to the restaurant, but they did close for the night.

