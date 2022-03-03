Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are at the scene of a fire report on Loop 281.

The call came from Saltgrass Steakhouse. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the fire began on the roof of the building, near a decorative chimney. The chimney had neon lights on it which malfunctioned, catching fire.

May said there was no interior damage to the restaurant, but they are closing for the night. Fire department crews will inspect the roof for safety.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.