Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof

Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.(Longview Fire Marshal's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview firefighters are at the scene of a fire report on Loop 281.

The call came from Saltgrass Steakhouse. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the fire began on the roof of the building, near a decorative chimney. The chimney had neon lights on it which malfunctioned, catching fire.

May said there was no interior damage to the restaurant, but they are closing for the night. Fire department crews will inspect the roof for safety.

