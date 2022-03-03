Little Texas slated to headline Great Texas Balloon Race

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Great Texas Balloon Race returns to Longview with Grammy-nominated Little Texas as the headliner.

Little Texas will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Longview Convention Complex during the balloon race’s 45th year. Little Texas has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards shaking up the country music world with a new, energetic sound that incorporates modern rock. The group’s first radio release in 1991, “Some Guys Have All the Love,” became a Top-10 hit. Their second album produced three No. 1 singles, “What Might Have Been,” “God Bless Texas” and “My Love.”

Band members Porter Howell on lead vocal and lead guitar, and Duane Propes on bass and vocals both grew up in Longview. They view their appearance at the Great Texas Balloon Race as a homecoming concert.

East Texas’ own Cody Wayne, who is always a crowd favorite, will get things started on Saturday night. He will bring his red-dirt, high-energy brand of Texas country to the stage at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday night, The Molly Ringwalds will take the audience on a nostalgia-filled musical journey with hits that transcend the 80s and defined a generation.

East Texas band The Social Club will open on Friday night, playing Top 40 music from the 60s through today.

This year’s Great Texas Balloon Race will be Friday, June 17 through the morning on Sunday, June 19, 2022. All ticketed events this year will be at the Longview Convention Complex, 1123 Jaycee Dr.

(Great Texas Balloon Race)

Competition flights are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning over Longview, depending on wind conditions.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the Longview Convention Complex for the festival, special shape balloon inflations, live music and balloon glows, weather permitting. Opening acts take the stage at 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights with headliners scheduled to play at 9:30 p.m. Gates close at midnight. Tickets are on sale now at www.OuthouseTickets.com

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.