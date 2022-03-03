Several Smith County departments at scene of fire inside John Soules Foods plant

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A fire was reported by employees at a plant in Smith County Thursday afternoon.

Lindale Fire Department, Red Springs Fire Department, and Dixie Fire Department responded to the call from John Soules Food on FM 14. The fire is said to have started when maintenance was working on a production line conveyor belt.

The fire was extinguished without any injuries reported. Firefighters remain at the scene.

Employees are outside the plant. No injuries have been reported.

