Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Another spectacular day here in East Texas as far as the weather goes. No doubt. We do have to note here that our First Burn Ban of the year has been enacted. Rusk County is now under a Burn Ban until further notice. No outdoor burning is allowed. In most of East Texas, the latest drought conditions are not good at all, so please, unless it is absolutely necessary, don’t do any outdoor burning as winds are expected to increase over the next few days, especially Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Southerly winds of 12-25 mph with a few gusts higher are expected Saturday and Sunday. A shift in winds, behind a cold front, is expected on Monday morning...so winds will shift out of the NW at 15-25 mph, gusts higher. Winds slowly settling down Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Rain chances will be low on Saturday, then picking up during the day on Sunday as the cold front moves through ETX early on Monday morning. Showers and isolated thundershowers are possible late on Sunday, then a few isolated thunderstorms, over northern counties, are possible as the front moves through. Rainfall totals of .25″-1.00″ are possible Sunday and Monday. Let’s hope for a bit more. Cooler Temperatures are expected next week as well with the coldest morning expected on Tuesday...in the upper 30s to lower 40s. The coolest high temperature is expected on Tuesday as well, only recovering into the mid to upper 50s. We will monitor any severe weather chances for Monday AM over northern sections of ETX. Have a great day.

