Central Texas couple living in fear as adoptive son remains stuck at Ukrainian orphanage

Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.
Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.(Courtesy Photo)
By Rissa Shaw
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 7:25 PM CST
ABBOTT, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas family is living in fear as their recently adopted son is stuck in the war-torn country of Ukraine.

Brittney and Matt Hejl, of Abbott, officially adopted their son, Andriy, 16, in late January.

“We are officially: ‘mom’ and ‘dad,’” Brittney told KWTX with pride Wednesday.

She says she was supposed to travel to Ukraine on March 10 to bring Andriy to Texas to live with them and their three other children.

“March 10 is the legal day that we could come and take him,” said Brittney. “It’s moment to moment, my hope would be to still be able to go next week and maybe just potentially be there, fly into Poland or a neighboring country.”

She’s not sure she’s going to be able to do that now as a result of the Russian invasion.

“With the situation changing hour by hour, we’re just waiting to see what we’re going to do,” she said. “Currently, the latest news we’ve heard is you can’t get in or out without a helicopter.”

They say, as of now, the children at the orphanage have food and water and electricity, so they’re getting daily updates from Andriy via phone calls and texts.

“It’s scary to look on your phone to see what it’s going to say,” said Matt. “If I didn’t have a relationship with Christ, I don’t know how I would get through something like this to be honest.”

They say Andriy and the 25 other children at his orphanage are mostly staying in the basement due to the sirens and explosions they can hear outside.

“He called them ‘explodes’ like ‘I heard five loud explodes,’” said Brittney.

Andriy
Andriy(Courtesy Photo)

“We are thanking God for their continued protection,” said Brittney. “We are praying for protection for Ukraine and the people.”

To add to the fear, they say Andriy’s orphanage is located in northeast Ukraine and is on the route to Kyiv.

“It’s war, and it’s worse in different regions of the country, and he’s in probably in, if you want to evacuate somebody from Ukraine, arguably one of the worst places you can be,” said Matt.

The Hejls, who both work for Abbott ISD, said they’ve been to-and-from Ukraine multiple times before to see Andriy as part of an orphan hosting program they joined in 2015.

She said Andriy has stayed with their family eight times but not since 2019 due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

They’re doing everything in their power to bring him home to Texas, she says.

The family is asking for nothing more than prayers.

“100 percent, God will make a way,” she said. “If God is keeping him alive, he wants him here.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

