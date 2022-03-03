Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Man steals from pizza shop’s tip jar, tries to buy meal with it

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. (Source: KPIX/Pizza Guys/CNN)
By Katie Nielsen
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KPIX) - A man was caught on camera stealing money out of a California pizza restaurant’s tip jar Monday and trying to use it to buy a meal.

The man is seen walking into the Pizza Guy’s shop in Livermore and starts looking around. Restaurant manager Lori Nguyen says she was the only one working that afternoon and had run to use the restroom, leaving the front of the store unattended.

The video shows the man walk up to the counter and help himself to cash right out of the tip jar. When Nguyen returned to the counter, the man asked her if the shop sold pizza by the slice. She told him they didn’t, and the man walked out of the store.

Nguyen said she felt something was off and went to check the security footage. That’s when saw the man stealing from the tip jar.

Nguyen said the man only stole about $15 or $20, but it isn’t about the amount.

“The tips might not be a lot, as far as amount wise, but it’s the feeling that you can’t shake,” Nguyen said. “That violation, feeling that something of yours got taken away.”

While she doesn’t necessarily want the man arrested, Nguyen just wants the man to know how much this hurt the staff and hopes he doesn’t do it again.

Copyright 2022 KPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO - An 11-year-old was killed after she fell under the wheels of her school bus.
11-year-old student dies after tripping, falling under school bus
Longview Police
1 injured, multiple vehicles shot during downtown Longview incident
Tyler Police Department officers are responding to a disturbance in downtown Tyler. (Source:...
Tyler police report missing teen found
Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Employees are outside the plant. No injuries have been reported.
Several Smith County departments at scene of fire inside John Soules Foods plant

Latest News

Police said a suspect was shot and taken into custody after shooting an administrator and a...
School resource officer, administrator injured in Kansas high school shooting
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
FILE - This file photo released April 19, 2013, by the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows...
Supreme Court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Marshall boil water notice in effect after water main break
This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring...
Russians take Ukraine nuclear plant; no radiation after fire