A Better East Texas: Houston, we have a problem

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We have seen reports about the rise in violent crime in large cities across the nation. But one of the largest trouble spots is right here in Texas.

The city of Houston, the largest city in Texas, is experiencing a violent crime and murder spike that is one of the largest in the nation. And just to put an exclamation point on this situation, remember that Houston is just a few short hours away from East Texas.

The problem is multifold. First, Houston and Harris County are seeing a murder rate that defies logic. In 2021, there were 473 murders reported in the city. That is an average of nine per week. In 2022, that rate has increased to ten murders per week.

One issue is that there are more than 700 murder warrants in Houston for individuals that are wanted. The problem compounding that is that area police departments are short-staffed by almost 2000 officers. So, warrants are not being served. And finally, the court system in Harris County and Houston is overwhelmed and in near gridlock. So, trials are moving forward at a snail’s pace.

The result is that Houston, Texas is becoming more and more violent. City leaders have initiated some limited programs to try to grease the system, but progress is slow. Our state and local leaders must learn from the Houston missteps and preemptively work to make sure what is happening down Highway 59 does not creep into our area. Plan now for a solution and that will make for a Better East Texas.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.