Attorney releases statement following arrest of Texas A&M football player

Demond Demas was suspended by the university and removed from the team Wednesday following his arrest on a family violence assault charge by Texas A&M police.
Demond Terell Demas, 21, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his...
Demond Terell Demas, 21, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday. He is charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence and was released on a $5,000 bond.(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST
By Rusty Surette
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A Texas A&M football player was suspended by the university and removed from the team Wednesday following his arrest on a family violence assault charge by Texas A&M police.

Demond Terell Demas, 21, turned himself in to authorities after a warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday. He is charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence and was released on a $5,000 bond.

According to other media reports, the arrest is related to an incident last weekend with a woman he knows. Demas is accused of pushing the woman’s head into a wall during an argument and throwing her off a bed.

Demas is represented by Houston attorney and former A&M regent Tony Buzbee, who told the KBTX newsroom this afternoon that Demas turned himself in when he learned of the charges.

“We learned that there was a warrant out for the arrest of Demond Demas yesterday. Upon learning of such, Demond insisted upon turning himself which he quickly did. Demond has been accused of a misdemeanor and has now been released on a minimal bond. We look forward to demonstrating that this is all an unfortunate misunderstanding. Demond Demas is a solid young man and a generational talent. He looks forward to clearing his name and moving on to be the best student and athlete he can be. In the meantime, we will let the process play itself out and will address the allegations in court, in due course,” said Buzbee, who also works with the College Station-based marketing company that represents Demas.

Last season in his second year with the Aggie program he played in 10 games, caught 15 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown.

Demas was a 5-star recruit out of Tomball High School.

(Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story stated College Station Police was the arresting agency. That was incorrect. It was the Texas A&M University Police Department)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

