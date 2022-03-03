Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Angelina County Airport seeks continued help from TxDot and Angelina County

The airport submitted a 3 million dollar request to TxDot to upgrade the airports t-hangers,...
The airport submitted a 3 million dollar request to TxDot to upgrade the airports t-hangers, runways, and add LED lightning equipment for pilot landing and flight safety.(Phoebe Green)
By Phoebe Green
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Since the start of the new year the Angelina County airport has continued working developments on site to expand airport growth within the next 3 years.

The airport submitted a 3 million dollar request to TxDot to upgrade the airports t-hangers, runways, and add LED lightning equipment for pilot landing and flight safety.

“TxDot has devised a system of using federal money to expand runway, airports, because of the money that they generate,” said Letney,

Letney added they are looking to move forward with the next part of their plan- now that their current project, the airports security game fence, is almost finished.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Primary Election Wrap Up
Primary Election Wrap Up
Stock Market Challenge
East Texas students compete in Stock Market Challenge
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...
Tyler cyclists looking to possibly restore the Cotton Belt Trail bed for riding, walking, and running
Shankle said Jones Park pool will be open from 12 to 5 this Summer.
Boys and Girls Club will help city provide life guards for Jones Park Pool