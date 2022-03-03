A&M men win 3rd straight following 87 - 71 win over No. 25 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama -- The Texas A&M men’s basketball team won its final regular season road game following a 87-71 win over No. 25 Alabama Wednesday night at Coleman Coliseum. It marked the first win over an AP Top 25 team since March 2020.

The Aggies trailed it at the break 40-37, but outscored the Crimson Tide in the final half 50-31. Quenton Jackson led Buzz Williams’ team in scoring with 28 points, while Tyrece Radford added 22 and Henry Coleman III tossed in 18.

The victory was Texas A&M’s third in a row. The Aggies will look to close out the regular season on a four game winning streak Saturday night when they’ll host Mississippi State.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

Texas A&M 87, No. 25 Alabama 71 -- Postgame Notes

Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M upset No. 25 Alabama, 87-71, Wednesday night to move to 19-11 (8-9 SEC) on the year.

· The Aggies have won five of the last six meetings against the Crimson Tide including the last three inside Coleman Coliseum.

TEAM NOTES

· The win was the first over a ranked opponent since the Aggies defeated No. 17 Auburn, 78-75, at Auburn Arena on March 4, 2020.

· A&M’s 87 points were the most against a ranked team since the Aggies scored 88 against No. 11 West Virginia on Nov. 10, 2017.

· Quenton Jackson and Tyrece Radford led the team in scoring with 28 and 22, respectively, marking the first time A&M has had two 20-point scorers in a game since Emanuel Miller and Jackson had 23 at Arkansas on March 8, 2021.

· The Aggies outrebounded Alabama, 33-24, and are 14-1 on the year when outrebounding their opponents.

· Entering the game as the nation’s eighth-best team in forcing turnovers, the Maroon & White defense forced 19 turnovers and turned those in to 29 points to Alabama’s 18. Texas A&M has forced at least 19 turnovers in 10 games this year.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Henry Coleman III, Quenton Jackson, Manny Obaseki, Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV for the third time this season (3-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Jackson led the team with 28 points on 9-of-13 shooting and was 9-of-9 from the free-throw line. Jackson has scored 20-or-more points five times this season and has accumulated double-digit points in the last 12 games.

· Tyrece Radford added a season-high 22 points and hauled in eight rebounds to go along with a team-high three steals. Boots has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games.

· Henry Coleman III tallied his fourth double-double of the season as he had 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and a game-high 11 rebounds.

