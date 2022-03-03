1 injured, multiple vehicles shot during downtown Longview incident

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police responded to a shooting just after noon on Thursday.

Police say that at 12:25 p.m., they responded to a shots-fired call in the 2000 block of South High Street. When they were at that scene, they found that multiple vehicles had been shot.

They received a second call minutes later from a second location, where they say they found a gunshot victim from the original call. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police detectives are actively investigating. They say anyone with information is encouraged to call them at 903-237-1110. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Gregg County Crime Stoppers tip line at 903-236-7867, or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

