Fuller Springs residents clean up their community

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Members of the Fuller Springs community took time out of their day to make their living space clean by picking up trash along the side of spring lake drive. Kay Hutchins helped organize the cleanup and encouraged residents to join in through a post on Facebook.

“It’s just sad, it breaks my heart to see it and there’s a lot of the neighbors in the area that aren’t here today that are concerned just as well,” said Hutchins. “They say they have gotten out in their own areas and picked up trash today, so shout-out to them because it’s not just us.”

Cindy Diggs is a close friend of Hutchins, and she can’t stand to see people litter. She hopes that those who do will understand that a waste service isn’t going to come around and pick up the trash. Instead, it will be people like her that do it out of the kindness of their hearts

“I’ve heard so many people throw their trash out and just say that they pay people to pick that up,” said Diggs. “No they don’t. Come with us and we’ll show you who gets paid to pick it up. Nobody gets paid to pick it up.”

The group met at the Spring Hill Baptist Church and moved further down the road to the gulleys beside Spring Lake Drive where the majority of the trash was. Today’s cleanup is the first of more that Hutchins hopes to plan throughout the spring. She says it’s a problem affecting the whole county, not just Fuller Springs.

“What we are hearing from the Facebook posts and everything is it’s bad everywhere in Angelina County,” said Hutchins. “Everybody agrees that it’s just gotten out of hand.”

