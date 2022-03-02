Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UIL Boys Regional Tournaments set for East Texas squads

By Caleb Beames
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:21 AM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
EAST TEXAS (KTRE/KLTV) - The playoffs continue for a few lucky East Texas teams that have made it to the regional UIL basketball tournaments.

Two games in less than 24 hours is what they must conquer if they want to make it to the state tournament.

Here are the regional pairings that include teams from the KLTV/KTRE area.

5A Region II - Culwell Center, Garland ISD

#2 Kimball vs Lufkin, Friday 6 p.m.

#5 Frisco Memorial vs Mt Pleasant, Friday 7:30 p.m.

* Winners advance to Regional Championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

3A Region II - Prosper HS

#23 Commerce vs #5 Tatum, Friday 6 p.m.

#1 Madison vs Jefferson

* Winners advance to Regional championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

Region III - Midway HS, Waco

#14 Franklin vs #3 Hitchcock, Friday 6 p.m.

#11 Lorena vs #8 Diboll, Friday 7:30 p.m.

* Winners advance Regional Championship Saturday at 1 p.m.

2A Region II - McKinney North HS

#1 Lipan vs North Hopkins, Friday 4 p.m.

#23 Cisco vs Celeste, Friday 6 p.m.

* Winners advance to Regional Championship Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

2A Region III - Athens HS

#10 LaPoynor vs #4 Timpson, Friday 6 p.m.

#17 Frankston vs #18 Beckville, Friday 8 p.m.

* Winners advance to Regional Championship Saturday at 1p.m.

1A Region IV - Del Valle HS

#13 Chireno vs #4 McMullen County, Friday 6 p.m.

#18 Trinidad vs #2 Calvert, Friday 8 p.m.

* Winners advance to Regional Championship Saturday at 12 p.m.

