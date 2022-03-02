Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas ranked $3.2 billion in sales tax revenue in January

KCBD News at 6 - Tx Sales tax revenue
KCBD News at 6 - Tx Sales tax revenue
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, the state ranked in another 3.2 billion dollars in sales tax revenue from sales made in January. That is more than 20% over last year.

While oil and gas revenue is up, it is still below “pre-pandemic” levels.

Nonetheless, business and consumer spending are both up, surpassing that 2019 metric.

Notably, restaurants are reporting double-digit gains.

Governor Greg Abbott attributes that robust growth to Texas winning the “Governor’s Cup” for a record 10th year in a row.

This “Site Selection” magazine award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana

Latest News

City of Palestine begins cleanup, stocking of Blue Lake
Residents of Fuller Springs organized a trash cleanup.
Fuller Springs residents clean up their community
The airport submitted a 3 million dollar request to TxDot to upgrade the airports t-hangers,...
Airport seeks continued help from TxDOT, Angelina County
Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...
Tyler cyclists hope to restore Cotton Belt Trail bed for walkers, bicyclists
LADY APACHES LADY RANGERS LADY CARDINALS
LADY APACHES LADY RANGERS LADY CARDINALS