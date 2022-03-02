Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

State officials extend SNAP benefits for March

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of March. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

“Thank you to the USDA for again extending these crucial benefits for millions of Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “These emergency SNAP benefits have helped many Texas families put food on the table over the past two years.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by March 31.

The emergency March allotments are in addition to the more than $6.13 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Primary Election Wrap Up
Primary Election Wrap Up
Stock Market Challenge
East Texas students compete in Stock Market Challenge
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...
Tyler cyclists looking to possibly restore the Cotton Belt Trail bed for riding, walking, and running
Shankle said Jones Park pool will be open from 12 to 5 this Summer.
Boys and Girls Club will help city provide life guards for Jones Park Pool