Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas charity is responding.to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine.

Mercy Works in Smith county is sending a team to Ukraine, where operations will be set up to care for the thousands of refugees fleeing war torn areas.

A division of YWAM ministries, Mercy Works has traveled to over 30 countries around the world over the decades, offering food, health and dental care, and basic necessities of life.

“We worked in Greece for example with the Syrian refugees, worked in Albania long ago with Kosovo refugees. Many other places like Uganda,” says Director Debbie Lascelles.

Now they focus mission on war-torn Ukraine.

“We have ministries all over that region including Ukraine. We’re sending truckloads of food to them, taking care of orphans,” Lascelles says.

When teams arrive there will be distinct priorities they’ll have to take care of. Food, and health care.

Nurse Karen Youngblood has been on missions to over 30 countries.

“37 countries so far. I take medical teams to other countries where there’s no medical help available. People traveling with the clothes on their back and they don’t have anything else,” Youngblood says.

Seeking to help refugees and a group of orphan’s who fled their orphanage as the Russians attacked.

“We anticipate many more teams going,” say Lascelles.

And they hope they can lift the spirits of a beleaguered people.

“I think everybody has been moved by the plight of the Ukrainians, we’re all praying, the whole world is praying for Ukraine right now. And so I think human nature is we’re moved to help. And this is a way that we can help and make a difference with someone that’s suffering,” Lascelles says.

Mercy Works is sending several teams to Ukraine and neighboring countries. One today, and another over the weekend, with more teams to follow. Learn more about how to help by clicking here.

