Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Very Pleasant Weather is expected through Friday. We could see a few showers on Saturday, but better chances for rain during the second half of the day on Sunday, most of Monday and again on Tuesday. Chances for a few isolated thunderstorms exists on Monday morning as a cold front passes through East Texas. A few thundershowers will be possible late on Sunday and through the day on Monday as well. Rainfall totals appear to be in the .75″-1.25″ Sunday through Tuesday of next week. That would be very nice, for sure. As far as temperatures go, we are looking for a warming trend to continue through Sunday as highs on Sunday reach the lower 80s. Behind the cold front on Monday morning, temperatures will cool down, but nothing near the freezing mark is likely. Windy conditions expected to prevail starting on Saturday and continuing through Monday afternoon. We will continue to monitor the chances for severe weather for Monday morning over the next several days and update you if needed. Have a wonderful Tuesday.

