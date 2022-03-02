Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:27 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Once again, it’s not quite as cold this morning with most places in the 40s to start the day.  Expect partly cloudy skies becoming mostly sunny by late afternoon with light winds and warm temperatures in the mid 70s.  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and quiet weather will continue for the rest of the work week.  Afternoon highs will continue to reach the mid 70s.  More clouds roll in this weekend with a slight chance for rain Saturday.  Chances for rain will increase Sunday into Monday as a cold front reaches East Texas.  Temperatures will be cooler for next week behind the front.

