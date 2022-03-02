Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler

Yoelvis Herrera, 33(KLTV)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Smith County jury has found a Houston man guilty in connection with gas-skimming operations in Tyler and sentenced him to 65 years in prison.

The jury found Yoelvis Herrera, 33, guilty on a charge of unlawful interception in Judge Austin Jackson’s court Wednesday afternoon following about an hour of deliberations.

Herrera was arrested in Dec. 2019 after being caught on camera trying to retrieve a skimming device from a gas station pump in the 1700 block of NNW Loop 323 in Tyler.

“Today’s verdict sends a message to gas pump skimmers across the State that it will not be tolerated in Smith County. We are thankful to the Tyler Police Department and the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center for their diligent work on these cases,” said Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman.

Primary Election Wrap Up
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
