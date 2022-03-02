Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jury picked for 1st trial stemming from US Capitol riot

A federal jury is scheduled to hear attorneys’ opening statements Wednesday for the first trial stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.(Source: ZUMA / MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST
WASHINGTON (AP) - A federal jury is scheduled to hear attorneys’ opening statements Wednesday for the first trial stemming from the riot at the U.S. Capitol last year.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were selected Tuesday for the trial of Guy Wesley Reffitt. The resident of Wylie, Texas, is charged with bringing a gun onto Capitol grounds and interfering with police officers who were guarding the building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt also is charged with threatening his teenage children if they reported him to authorities.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich individually questioned dozens of prospective jurors on Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

