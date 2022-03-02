Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Improvements nearing completion at Longview park

New Stamper Park basketball court
New Stamper Park basketball court((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Improvements to Longview’s Stamper Park and Womack Field are nearing completion.

The improvements are a part of a $1.8 million project, which led tp a new basketball court being added along with a new playground and pavilions. A new parking lot was also added as was renovations of the little league football fields. People in the community are noticing the improvements being done.

“It’s been very very positive, they are excited about what they see in our design and being able to make the park more useful by our community. Good response on taking a look at everything we did to try not just to make improvements to what we had but really move everything forward,” said Longview Parks and Recreation Director Scott Caron.

Caron said they still need to add tables to the pavilions as well as some BBQ pits. He said the city has received some questions about the new football fields and they are hoping the fields should be in use for spring practice and games

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine