Gregg County Pct. 2 Commissioner-elect wants to maintain county’s good financial situation

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Gregg County Commissioner’s Court will have a new face come next January.

Ray Bostick defeated incumbent and long time commissioner Darryl Primo by over 60% of the vote to become the newly elected commissioner for Precinct 2.

Bostick has spent over 30 years working for the City of Longview.

“When I was in high school mowing the grass at the courthouse as a part-time job, and getting to cross paths with community leaders and public servants at that time, that’s what got me interested in public service as a career and it wasn’t long after that, I always kind of had this thought about running for this particular office, this is where I grew up, this is where I went to school, precinct 2 is where I worked for the city for over 30 years so I’ve always been here,” Bostick said.

Bostick said right now, Gregg County’s is in a financial situation that is the envy of other counties in the state.

“That hasn’t been easy to achieve and I want to maintain that standing,” he said.

As far as issues go, Bostick said he hopes he can work together with the other commissioners and Judge Bill Stoudt to get them done for the citizens of Longview and Gregg County.

“I want to go to work with the city on some interlocal agreements and look at some street drainage issues in this precinct where we can cooperate and pool our resources and do more with what we’ve got,” he said.

