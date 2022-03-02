Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Final report states man in powered parachute flew too low in fatal Henderson County crash

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The National Transportation Safety Board has released the final report on a September 2019 crash involving a powered parachute that left a man dead.

The report states the pilot failed to see and avoid a power line. It also states he flew at too low of an altitude to avoid obstacles. The report states there is no evidence of mechanical failure on the powered parachute.

A man operating the parachute died in the crash on Sept. 12, 2019. The flight originated near the pilot’s property near Eustace.

A witness observed the powered parachute flying “erratic” and low about 10-15 ft above trees and power lines. He reported the pilot seemed to have control of the PPC and did not appear to have any mechanical issues.

Another witness reported seeing the PPC flying “extremely low” just above the trees. The witnessed surmised that the pilot was looking for a place to land and didn’t appear to have mechanical issues.

A third witness, a neighbor of the pilot, said he saw the PPC fly over his property and then turn south and disappear from view. He reported it sounded like the pilot tried to apply additional power to the engine and there were two snapping sounds followed by the sound of an impact. He responded to the crash site and discovered the pilot lying inside the cart, upside down, and unconscious. He observed a wire wrapped around the pilot and the cart.

Previous report: NTSB releases preliminary report on fatal powered-parachute crash

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

