East Texas students compete in Stock Market Challenge

The players take it very seriously, watching trends which can change with news events.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - It takes a bit of bravery to play the stock market, and knowledge can really help. Well, students from several area schools have been getting that knowledge, but they weren’t using real money.

The Reserve Event Center in Longview played host to the Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge. According to Natalie Lynch with Austin Bank, who acts as MC, it’s a sort of mock stock market where students from six area high schools are:

“Buying stocks and monitoring a portfolio. And at the end of the day, we are measuring that worth and determining who’s the big winner,” Lynch said.

The players take it very seriously, watching trends which can change with news events.

“Three, two, one,” Lynch said ringing the starting bell.

Trinity School of Texas won the first challenge held in 2019, so we’re following Owen Freeman of Trinity’s Loan Wolves for the second half of trading.

“We started off investing in some unfortunate companies that ended up not doing too hot,” Freeman said.

But trading wasn’t over.

“We got rid of those early enough that we’re still in it,” Freeman said.

The Loan Wolves ended up:

“Dispersing our money into other companies and so we’re starting to see an uptrend,” Freeman said.

“Would you consider it bullish?” I asked Owen.

“I would say yes. I think we went in a little bit big-headed; you know. Went into some bigger companies, they dropped pretty early, but yeah, we’re back,” Freeman said.

And after more fast and furious trading; the final countdown.

“Three, two, one,” the crowd counted.

And winners were announced, but The Loan Wolves were not even top ten.

“It was just a total gamble, you know,” Freeman said.

However, Trinity had six teams competing, and guess who won?

“Team Risky Business,” Lynch announced.

Yes, another Trinity team. In fact, Trinity Team Mr. Wonderful took third. Kilgore’s The Dummies took second place.

But unfortunately, The Loan Wolves may actually need one after this bust. Challenge organizers taught the contestants day trading is not a good long term investment strategy.

The Junior Achievement program is taught at participating area schools for several weeks before the students attend the challenge, learning how news affects the stock market, and how day trading works.

