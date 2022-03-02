Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texas departments battle numerous pasture fires Wednesday

Arp fire
Arp fire(KLTV/Erin Wides)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A number of grass fires in East Texas have been a challenge for area fire departments on Wednesday.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks says that there were seven fires in the county between 9:50 a.m. and 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The largest one occurred in Arp. That fire occurred on CR 293 in Arp, and was a pasture fire. It burned seven acres before being brought under control. The home on the property was not threatened.

Arp fire
Arp fire(KLTV/Erin Wides)

Earlier in the day, Dixie firefighters were called to a fire on Golf Club Road. This fire, called in around 9:45 a.m., was a grassfire that began spreading to multiple lots.

Other fire response calls came from CR 282, which was a pasture fire at around 11:10 a.m. No homes or structures were reported to be in danger at this fire.

Just before 12:30 p.m., on CR 293 another pasture fire call was received. No structures were in danger.

At 12: 45, firefighters received a call about an out-of-control grass fire on FM 724. Dixie VFD responded, as did Lindale Fire Department.

According to Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto, winds will increase starting on Friday and will remain fairly gusty through Monday morning before settling somewhat. He encourages East Texans not to do any outdoor burning, and especially so starting on Friday, as winds will increase to a more critical level of 10-20 mph out of the south.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

