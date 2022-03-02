Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Corrigan-Camden ISD teacher accused of relationship with student

Corrigan-Camden ISD
Corrigan-Camden ISD(CCISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST
CORRIGAN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan-Camden ISD leadership announced Wednesday an educator was arrested for an improper relationship with a student.

Terry Carlton Sr. is named as the educator involved. Superintendent Richard Cooper said Terry Carlton Sr. resigned Tuesday.

“The safety and protection of our children is our highest priority,” Superintendent Richard Cooper said in a press release. “Mr. Carlton is no longer employed by the district and the district has been cooperating with law enforcement and Texas Child Protective services investigations.”

Cooper also said that counseling will be made available for students who request it.

Editor’s note: A former version of this story stated the educator was terminated. We have also clarified his name as Terry Carlton Sr.

