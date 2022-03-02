City of Palestine begins cleanup, stocking of Blue Lake

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Palestine recently had a massive clean-up at its Blue Lake as part of an initiative to promote tourism and fishing.

The effort included debris and trash removal, deep water root cutting and clearing of bank brush.

Officials said the clean-up and stocking at Blue Lake are the first projects in a planned series revitalizing the city’s four area lakes.

The Blue Lake project is being paid for by money left in this year’s fiscal budget.

The city also stocked the lake with rainbow trout.

Charles Creel who fishes Palestine’s lakes said “me and my wife both have caught our limit the two times we have come out here, which you are allowed five a day. And the hotter it gets the less they bite because they are a cold-water fish and people come out here and catch them.”

Park and recreation officials say the rainbow trout will last until mid-April and to make sure you have a fishing license if you are over 16.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.