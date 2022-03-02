City of Longview working to fill open job positions

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview currently has 31 open positions.

The jobs are both inside and outside jobs such as public works, firefighters, and police. Other positions are also open such as human resources and data analysis. Some of the jobs are more technical while some are more customer service oriented. All the jobs help provide assistance to the community.

“We’ve got 870 total full time positions here for Longview. With that, it means you are going to have turnover. We always need to fill those positions. Going back to the pandemic we had to freeze some jobs, it meant that we had more openings than we liked. We’ve been able to fill some of those but there is still some openings. We need to get people in place so we can get caught up on the things we need to get done,” said Public Information Office for the City of Longview Shawn Hara.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

