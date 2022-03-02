Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

City of Longview working to fill open job positions

City of Longview
City of Longview((Source: KLTV))
By Arthur Clayborn and Christian Terry
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Longview currently has 31 open positions.

The jobs are both inside and outside jobs such as public works, firefighters, and police. Other positions are also open such as human resources and data analysis. Some of the jobs are more technical while some are more customer service oriented. All the jobs help provide assistance to the community.

“We’ve got 870 total full time positions here for Longview. With that, it means you are going to have turnover. We always need to fill those positions. Going back to the pandemic we had to freeze some jobs, it meant that we had more openings than we liked. We’ve been able to fill some of those but there is still some openings. We need to get people in place so we can get caught up on the things we need to get done,” said Public Information Office for the City of Longview Shawn Hara.

If you are interested in applying, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
City of Palestine begins cleanup, stocking of Blue Lake
Six new additional pieces of fitness equipment are coming to Noble E Young Park in Tyler,...
New outdoor fitness equipment being added to Noble E. Young Park in Tyler
Lindale city council to vote on proposed sidewalk contracts