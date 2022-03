LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice for homes specific parts of town.

The notice affects 24 homes on Boaz Lane and the three homes at 14921, 14964 and 14965 on County Road 475.

The notice is expected to remain in place for 24 hours and was issued due to a water main break in the area.

