Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club will help city provide life guards for Jones Park Pool

Shankle said Jones Park pool will be open from 12 to 5 this Summer.
Shankle said Jones Park pool will be open from 12 to 5 this Summer.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin said in the past they’ve tried to do the hiring of lifeguards for the pool at Jones Park, but they do not have the means to certify lifeguards. City officials said this presented a challenge. Now, the city is partnering with the Boys and Girls Club because the club can hire and certify guards.

“You have to have a pool supervisor, you have to have lifeguards. And to make sure everything goes smoothly. That way, you know, the part from the City is the monetary part, but The Boys and Girls club will make sure the services are offered to the community,” Shankle said.

The city will pay the Boys and Girls Club $19,500 annually and will continue pool maintenance.

“The city has been very supportive in making sure that we try to open the pool every year. You know, for one instance one year we couldn’t get lifeguards. You know the next year we waited too late to get the parts in and it didn’t open,” Shankle said.

Shankle said the free public pool has been around for years, and is a landmark in the city.

“The Boys and Girls Club will make sure that it opens. And the city is going to do their part to make sure everything is functional to open, so it’s a great partnership showing that the entire city is coming together to make sure that one pool is open for everyone,” Shankle said.

Shankle said the Jones Park Pool will be open starting May 31, 2021.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Primary Election Wrap Up
Primary Election Wrap Up
Stock Market Challenge
East Texas students compete in Stock Market Challenge
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...
Tyler cyclists looking to possibly restore the Cotton Belt Trail bed for riding, walking, and running