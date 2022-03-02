Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Austin man accused of civil disorder in 2021 Capitol riot

A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder...
A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year's riot at the U.S. Capitol.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A 37-year-old Austin man has been arrested after federal agents accused him of civil disorder and related offenses in last year’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a statement, federal prosecutors in Washington said Geoffrey Samuel Shough was arrested Tuesday in Austin.

A criminal complaint alleges video shows Shough among the crowd of Capitol rioters, waving a Texas flag and wearing what appeared to be a body-armor vest, ballistic-style helmet, goggles and hard-knuckle gloves.

The FBI says he was among the first few to breach a line of U.S. Capitol Police, overwhelming the officers and forcibly entering the Senate wing.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Yoelvis Herrera, 33
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler

Latest News

Robinson Terrace High Rise Apartments
138 residents return to apartment complex after being evacuated due to gas leak
Little Texas will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Little Texas slated to headline Great Texas Balloon Race
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
WEBXTRA: Longview steakhouse reopens after Wednesday fire
Longview steakhouse reopens after Wednesday fire