Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Airbnb is offering free stays for refugees from Ukraine

Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced...
Airbnb is offering free short-term housing for up to 100,000 Ukrainians who have been displaced by the war with Russia, the company announced Monday. Refugees are shown here arriving in Przemysl, Poland, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.(Petr David Josek | Petr David Josek/AP)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is offering temporary housing to about 100,000 Ukrainians who are fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion.

The company says funding for the stays will come from Airbnb’s Refugee Fund alongside assistance from hosts.

CEO Brian Chesky is also calling on people in Poland, Germany, Hungary and Romania to open rooms for Ukrainians in need.

Airbnb says although this is just a short-term solution, it will work with governments to get people situated.

More than 800,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to other countries since the invasion began.

Caption

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Yoelvis Herrera, 33
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler

Latest News

Negotiations broke off Tuesday after the ninth straight day of meetings in Jupiter, Florida,...
MLB lockout: Negotiators meet to discuss next step
People look at the gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha,...
Russian forces seize key Ukrainian port, pressure others
File photo of an at-home COVID-19 test.
Additional free at-home COVID tests to be made available
This photo provided by the San Jose Police Department shows former UFC heavyweight champion...
UFC champion Cain Velasquez charged with shooting at molestation suspect
FILE - President Joe Biden announces Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme...
Biden seeks $10B for aid to Ukraine, $22.5B for coronavirus