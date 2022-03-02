Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

$2.5 Million in Cocaine seized at South Texas Port of Entry

Packages containing 329 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers from Roma Port of Entry.
Packages containing 329 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers from Roma Port of Entry.(US Customs and Border)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $2.5 million in cocaine in a tractor trailer.

A commercial tractor trailer stopped at the port February 24 from Mexico where an officer transferred then to a second inspection with imagining equipment and use of the canine team.

Packages containing 329 pounds of alleged cocaine were found concealed.

“Our frontline CBP officers at Roma Port of Entry seized a significant amount of hard narcotics in the cargo environment utilizing an effective combination of inspections experience and technology and helped keep our community safe in the process,” said Port Director Andres Guerra.

The driver was turned over to Roma Police Department for further investigation.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in 5-vehicle pile-up on Hwy 31 in Smith County Tuesday
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Fire Marshal Kevin may says the restaurant will close for the night.
Longview steakhouse fire caused by malfunctioning lights on roof
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Yoelvis Herrera, 33
Man gets 65 years for gas-skimming operation in Tyler

Latest News

Robinson Terrace High Rise Apartments
138 residents return to apartment complex after being evacuated due to gas leak
Little Texas will take the stage at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18
Little Texas slated to headline Great Texas Balloon Race
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
Nacogdoches ISD discusses ongoing rezoning efforts for elementary students
WEBXTRA: Longview steakhouse reopens after Wednesday fire
Longview steakhouse reopens after Wednesday fire