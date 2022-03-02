Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

2 arrested in Rusk County gaming room raid

Todd Ash and Susan Ash
Todd Ash and Susan Ash(Rusk County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office officials on Monday on illegal gambling and drug charges.

Susan Ash, 68, of Garrison, and Todd Ash, 49, also of Garrison, were arrested on Feb. 28.

On February 28, the sheriff’s office investigated allegations of illegal gambling after getting a search warrant. The business in question was the Susie Q game room on County Road 3291 Garrison.

Seized during the search were 16 functioning and one out of order electronic gaming machines and other gambling paraphernalia believed to be associated with a gambling operation. Drugs were also seized during the execution of the warrant, including suspected crack cocaine and suspected marijuana. A firearm and cash, believed to be less than $1,000, were seized, as well, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

On March 1, Justice of the Peace Pct #5 Jana Enloe issued arrest warrants for the proprietors of the game room. Susan Ash, 68, of Garrison, was charged with keeping a gambling place and possession of a gambling device.

Additional warrants were issued on Todd Ash, 49, of Garrison, for the criminal offenses of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 and gambling promotion.

Both Susan and Todd Ash were processed into the Rusk County Jail on March 1 when they surrendered themselves to Rusk County authorities. Susan Ash received bonds totaling $4,000 and Todd Ash received bonds totaling $17,000.

The warrant execution is the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. The search warrant was issued by Rusk County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean.

More investigations into these game rooms are coming, Sheriff Valdez says.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin

Latest News

Primary Election Wrap Up
Primary Election Wrap Up
Stock Market Challenge
East Texas students compete in Stock Market Challenge
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Smith County mission group Mercy Works taking food, medical care to Ukraine
Members of Tyler cycling groups met Wednesday night to discuss possibly restoring the Cotton...
Tyler cyclists looking to possibly restore the Cotton Belt Trail bed for riding, walking, and running
Shankle said Jones Park pool will be open from 12 to 5 this Summer.
Boys and Girls Club will help city provide life guards for Jones Park Pool