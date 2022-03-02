2 arrested in Rusk County gaming room raid

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people were arrested by Rusk County Sheriff’s Office officials on Monday on illegal gambling and drug charges.

Susan Ash, 68, of Garrison, and Todd Ash, 49, also of Garrison, were arrested on Feb. 28.

On February 28, the sheriff’s office investigated allegations of illegal gambling after getting a search warrant. The business in question was the Susie Q game room on County Road 3291 Garrison.

Seized during the search were 16 functioning and one out of order electronic gaming machines and other gambling paraphernalia believed to be associated with a gambling operation. Drugs were also seized during the execution of the warrant, including suspected crack cocaine and suspected marijuana. A firearm and cash, believed to be less than $1,000, were seized, as well, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

On March 1, Justice of the Peace Pct #5 Jana Enloe issued arrest warrants for the proprietors of the game room. Susan Ash, 68, of Garrison, was charged with keeping a gambling place and possession of a gambling device.

Additional warrants were issued on Todd Ash, 49, of Garrison, for the criminal offenses of possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 and gambling promotion.

Both Susan and Todd Ash were processed into the Rusk County Jail on March 1 when they surrendered themselves to Rusk County authorities. Susan Ash received bonds totaling $4,000 and Todd Ash received bonds totaling $17,000.

The warrant execution is the result of an investigation conducted by the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. The search warrant was issued by Rusk County Court at Law Judge Chad Dean.

More investigations into these game rooms are coming, Sheriff Valdez says.

