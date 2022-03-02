Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1916 hand grenade found at Brenham business following estate sale purchase

The hand grenade was found following an estate sale and out of precaution the bomb squad was called to secure the situation
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 2, 2022 at 2:38 PM CST
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station Bomb Squad has taken possession of a 1916 hand grenade that was discovered after an estate sale.

When it was discovered, out of precaution, Brenham PD was called and neighboring businesses were evacuated.

The police department said the grenade has been secured and no other evacuations are required.

More details are available in this article from KWHI 1280 AM.

Posted by Brenham Police Department on Wednesday, March 2, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

