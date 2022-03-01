Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

White House correspondent Jon Decker previews President Biden’s State of the Union address

East Texas News at 6.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - Gray TV White House political correspondent Jon Decker shares his predictions about what the president will have to say in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.

Topics will include the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economy, nursing homes and more. Watch the video to get Decker’s take on it.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
Taylor Schabusiness.
GRAPHIC: Discovery of severed head leads to arrest of woman in grisly Wisconsin killing, police say
Pictured are Teresa Fletcher and Aaron Wallace. (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Tyler duo allegedly kidnapped 2 girls, sex-trafficked them in Louisiana
Superintendent Kelly Casper directed the children into a small bathroom off the nurse’s office....
Superintendent charged after students allegedly ordered to take off their clothes during vape search in Wisconsin
A Whitehouse ISD school bus was involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler just south of Flint on...
Crews on scene of wreck involving Whitehouse ISD school bus

Latest News

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Paxton, Bush headed to runoff in attorney general primary
Top Row (L-R) - Chad Prather, Kandy Kaye Horn, Allen West, Paul Belew Bottom Row (L-R) - Danny...
Abbott wins GOP nomination, to face O’Rourke in November
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken...
George P. Bush, last member of family dynasty still in public office, to face Texas AG Ken Paxton in Republican runoff
Texas primary graphic
2022 Texas state, local primary election results
WATCH: Nathaniel Moran jumps out to big lead in primary for congress seat
WATCH: Nathaniel Moran jumps out to big lead in primary for congress seat