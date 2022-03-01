White House correspondent Jon Decker previews President Biden’s State of the Union address
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV/KTRE) - Gray TV White House political correspondent Jon Decker shares his predictions about what the president will have to say in Tuesday night’s State of the Union address.
Topics will include the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the economy, nursing homes and more. Watch the video to get Decker’s take on it.
