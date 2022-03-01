Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lindale city council to vote on proposed sidewalk contracts

The Lindale City Council will vote Tuesday evening on proposed contracts for the city’s Safe Routes to School project.
By Erin Wides
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The Lindale City Council will vote Tuesday evening on proposed contracts for the city's Safe Routes to School project.

The project is planning one long sidewalk to connect three schools so students can safely get to and from home.

In February 2020 The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) awarded the City of Lindale up to $835,644 in federal funds through the Transportation Alternatives Program for the construction of 1.25 miles of sidewalk along FM 849.

The project begins at Perryman Road, continuing along Wood Springs Road, and finally along East Eagle Spirit Drive, ending at E.J. Moss Intermediate School. It will connect both the intermediate and elementary school students to residences, downtown and recreational areas.

“It’s to provide safe routes for children and adults that go up and down the city streets. Perryman is an extremely busy street. Wood Springs is a busy street. This sidewalk project will end up tying three school campuses together where kids could walk back and forth to school safely and not have traffic hazards with cars,” said David Craft, the City of Lindale Financial Director.

Craft said the projected cost is $925,000. The city is responsible for about $185,000 and TxDOT is providing over $800.000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

