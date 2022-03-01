Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TX District 1 congressional candidates’ debate includes Ukraine discussion

By Jeff Chavez
Published: Feb. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Three candidates for the U.S. House District 1 seat squared off at Liberty Baptist Church in Tyler on Monday.

Tyler city council member Dr. Shirley McKeller moderated the event. One of the questions she asked the candidates was how they see the crisis in Ukraine.

Gavin Dass said, “If oil crashes if there is some kind of oil crisis, America comes down on the bottom. They are hedging this all on this one bet and will it work maybe, maybe not but unless our county can shore up its energy issues and create diversified green energy for the entire world where is abundant as water. We are always going to have these resource wars.”

Stephen Kocen had this to say.

“What we need to do is make sure that the sanctions are followed up on. We are not going to war. They are not a NATO country. We are not sending weapons, we are not going to the military in Ukraine, but we need to support them in every way we can.”

And finally, Jmar Jefferson added, “This issue is Ukraine is an internal issue with the Soviet Union. Dealing with an even ancient dynasty with Putin and the other guy, the president of Ukraine. We need to be focused on taking care of Americans making sure we have health care access for every American. Making sure the people are getting educated. Making sure they are not starving out here.”

The Texas primary election is Tuesday, March 1.

