Tuesday’s Weather: Another beautiful day ahead

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Not quite as cold this morning, but there are still a few places dropping to near freezing. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun today. At times, we’ll be mostly sunny and at other time we could be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon with light winds. More sunshine and warmer temperatures are in store for the next few days. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 70s by the end of the work week. More clouds move in this weekend with a slight chance for rain on Saturday. That chance for rain will increase Sunday and into Monday of next week.

