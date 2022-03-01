Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Highs in the low 70s this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Highs in the low 70s this afternoon with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Other than it being a bit chilly in the shade, there should be not weather-related concerns for Election Day. Tonight, temperatures cool down into the 50s, with overnight lows in the 40s. This morning was likely our last morning with lows in the 30s until at least next week when our next front moves in. Through the rest of this week, we’ll be looking at mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs will be on the rise.

By this weekend, we’ll see highs pushing into the low 80s, but those warm temperatures won’t last long - at least for now. In addition to the warm weekend temps, we’ll also see low to moderate rain chances Saturday and Sunday, with even better chances in the forecast for Monday. The cold front I mentioned a moment ago will push into the area on Monday, dropping temperatures through the day. We’ll see highs early in the morning, in the 60s, and be in the 50s by the afternoon. Until then, enjoy he sunshine and warm, spring-time temperatures. Have a great Tuesday!

