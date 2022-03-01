Texas wins Governor’s Cup for 10th year in a row

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - For the 10th year in a row, Texas has won Site Selection magazine’s Governor’s Cup.

Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference in San Antonio with representatives from Site Selection, company representatives, and economic development leaders from across the state.

The award highlights top-performing states for job creation and capital investment.

“Texas is the new frontier where dreams, families, and jobs grow, “said Governor Abbott. “This honor is a testament to the unmatched business climate and highly skilled and diverse workforce we have cultivated here in the Lone Star State, and I thank the exceptional economic development teams across our state who have worked diligently to attract new, innovative businesses to their communities and bring more economic opportunity to hardworking Texans.”

Site Selection Magazine publishes information for expansion-planning decision-makers — CEOs, corporate real estate executives and facility planners, human resource managers and site selection consultants.

It has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1978, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database.

