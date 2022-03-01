Suspect in Nacogdoches County child sexual abuse case surrenders to authorities

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man who was being searched for by law enforcement in Deep East Texas in now in custody.

Theodore Joseph Irelan, 35, turned himself in at 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday. He was wanted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14, which is a first-degree felony. The sheriff’s office said that additional charges are still possible, as the investigation continues.

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s office thanked Brownsville Police Department, Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Diboll Police Department, Angelina County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, as well as U.S. Marshall’s Service and border patrol for their assistance.

Theodore Joseph Irelan was wanted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. He has turned himself in. (Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)

