Smith County official confirms gas leak

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2022 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: Mar. 1, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A gas leak was reported in South Tyler Tuesday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m.

Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks confirmed the leak at 14000 block of CR 164.

Lt. Rath of the Flint Gresham Fire Department said the gas leak was minor and CenterPoint Energy is shutting off the line.

Rath said the leak poses no danger and there is no need for evacuation.

A private company hit into the gas line, according to Rath.

