Smith County primary election surpasses voting totals for gubernatorial primaries in 2018, 2014

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon gave an update on how the Smith County polling locations are looking as of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Allcon said everything has been running smoothly, and by 3:25 p.m., “with more than 9,000 people casting votes today in Smith County so far, this primary election has now surpassed voting totals for the gubernatorial primary elections in 2018 and 2014.”

Comparing the turnout of this election to the past two gubernatorial primary elections, 2018 saw a total of 26,420 ballots cast, with 12,923 voting early and 13,497 voting on Election Day. In 2014, a total of 21,517 people voted in Smith County, with 11,812 voting early and 9,705 voting on Election Day.

Allcon reported that as of 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, 9,071 people had voted at the County’s 35 vote centers. Adding that with 18,719 early votes, there have been 27,790 votes cast so far. There have also been more than 1,000 mail-in ballots received.

There are 148,746 registered voters in Smith County.

The Chapel Hill Fire Department and Whitehouse locations were busy earlier but have slowed down. Allcon said that people have been coming in waves, but some polling sites have remained slow all day.

If you want to skip the lines and visit a site that hasn’t seen a lot of traffic so far today, visit some of the smaller outlying locations in Gresham, Troup, and Winona. However, this does not include the larger locations in Noonday and Lindale, she reported. Whitehouse locations have been steady, but not busy.

One of the slower locations with no lines is in the southeastern part of Smith County, between Tyler and Whitehouse, is Hill Creek Baptist Church, located at 14749 Highway 110 South, Whitehouse.

Polling locations in the City of Tyler without any lines include Jones-Boshears Elementary School, 3450 Chandler Highway; TJ Austin Elementary, 1105 W. Franklin St.; Tyler Senior Center: 1915 Garden Valley Road, Glass Recreation Center: 501 W. 32nd St.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. and voters can go to any of the 35 polling locations across the County, regardless of where they live.

For a complete list of Vote Centers, as well as sample ballots, visit www.smith-county.com and click the “Smith County Election Information” link at the top of the page.

