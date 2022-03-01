Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A slow increase in clouds overnight tonight as a partly to mostly cloudy sky is then expected. On Tuesday, we are looking at a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with warming temperatures. As we head into Wednesday and Thursday, we are looking for mostly sunny skies, then more of a mostly cloudy sky on Friday with winds picking up a bit. Mostly Cloudy skies are likely for the upcoming weekend with a few showers possible on Saturday, then better chances on Sunday and then into Monday as a weak cold front approaches East Texas. On Sunday and Monday, there is a chance for a few isolated thundershowers as well. At this time, we are not looking at much in the way of severe weather, but we will continue to monitor, just in case. Temperatures over this week will warm each and every day...mornings and afternoons. Winds should be on the breezy side as well for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. More to come. Have a wonderful day.

