New outdoor fitness equipment being added to Noble E. Young Park in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Six new pieces of fitness equipment are being added to Noble E. Young Park in Tyler.

Last year, Tyler’s Neighborhood Services was approved for a Community Development Block Grant.

They came to the city to see if the funds could be used to enhance parks around town that are in low-to moderate-income areas. Noble E. Young Park was chosen.

There will be some playground equipment added, a trail around the park, and benches, as well.

Leanne Robinette is the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Tyler. She says they will have all sorts of equipment.

“You have a chest press, you have stuff for your legs. You have a tai chi spinner. Several pieces are ADA, so if you’re in a wheelchair you can roll up on in there and use those as well. So we’re really excited,” Robinette said. “The best part of it all is we’ll have a shade structure over the entire area so when you go over there to work out you’re not going to be directly in the sun.”

Robinette said all of the funding will be covered by the grant. Construction should begin in the next week or two and the majority of work should be completed by early August.

