March 1 marks first day of meteorological spring

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For meteorologists, March 1 marks the first day of spring, versus the astronomical start of spring on March 20. For statistical and record keeping purposes, the meteorological community uses four three month groups. According to NOAA, these seasons “are more closely tied to our monthly civil calendar than the astronomical seasons are. The length of the meteorological seasons is also more consistent, ranging from 90 days for winter of a non-leap year to 92 days for spring and summer.”

Meteorological Seasons (KLTV)

As we enter the spring months, we’re going in with on-going drought in the region. A significant portion of East Texas is under Severe Drought as of last week’s Drought Monitor update. You’ll notice this time last year, East Texas was drought free; and just six months ago most of the state was drought free. As we closed out of February, both Tyler and Lufkin finished the month with below normal rainfall totals, while Longview was ahead. Something worth noting, most of last week’s rain was not taken into account in the drought update last Thursday, as the updates begin on Tuesdays (In this case 2-22-22). This week’s update will reflect last week’s rainfall totals when it is released on Thursday.

Drought Monitor Over the Last Year (KLTV)

February Rainfall Totals (KLTV)

Looking ahead now, a normal March in East Texas (when using statistics from Tyler Pounds Airport) begins with lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s. By the end of the month, our normal highs will be in the mid 70s, and lows should be in the low 50s. These statistics are based on a 30 year rolling average calculated by NOAA. We’ll also see the spring time change this month, as we “spring forward” an hour on March 13. That will take our sunrise time into the 7AM hour, as it is currently in the 6AM hour. Also shifting sunset into the 7PM hour versus the 6PM hour. Overall, we will gain about one hour of daylight this month, unrelated to the time change. The time change only affect the time of sunrise/sunset, not the length of daylight.

March Stats for Tyler (KLTV)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.